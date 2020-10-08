Bigg Boss 14 Has started with a bang. From the fight in the house to the temper of romance. At the same time, in the latest episode of the show, Siddharth Shukla’s addict appeared in the house and got him tattooed and was seen to be wooing him. Actually, this was a task that all the contestants of the house performed well.

Being a senior player, Siddharth Shukla has immunity at the moment, only through him will the family members get immunity after meeting all the parameters. One such task happened when Bigg Boss gave the female contestant of the house the task of getting tattoos from Siddharth Shukla and impressing them. In this, Siddharth Shukla also made tattoos on the back and stomach of the contestant. During this, a contestant took off his shirt and tattooed Siddharth on his stomach.

This clip of the show is now becoming very fast on social media. In the video that appeared, you can see that during this time a contestant got Siddharth tattooed on his back while another contestant got Siddhartha tattooed on his feet. In this, all the contestants praised Siddharth.

Later Siddharth passed all the tasks except Sara Gurpal. Regarding Sara Gurpal, he said that Sara said while getting the tattoo that she does not open in front of anyone quickly. In such a situation, Siddharth admitted that Sara had no mind and therefore she failed to impress Siddharth.

Although before this, Siddharth and Sara were able to see a very good friendship, but while playing the game, Siddhartha keeps his friendship and enmity in the side, which is the biggest feature of his game. Prior to this, he has surprised everyone by doing so many times with Shahnaz Gill last season.

Let us tell you that even in Bigg Boss 14, the magic of Siddharth Shukla is not diminishing. Once it is felt that if Siddharth is again made the contestant of Bigg Boss, then he will become the winner of this show again. However, according to Bigg Boss rules, old players can remain part of the show for only a short time. In such a situation, Siddharth will have to go out of the show.

