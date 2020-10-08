In Bigg Boss-14, real life couple Rubina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla are grabbing the attention of the audience. A twist on the show tested the couple’s relationship. In which Bigg Boss gave Abhinav an opportunity to get his wife Rubina to enter the Bigg Boss house as a fresher. But for this Abhinav will have to pay the immunity earned during the ‘Jewel Thief’ task. However Abhinav turned down Bigg Boss offer.

Abhinav’s decision surprised the show by giving viewers a reaction on social media. Many users are praising him for Abhinav’s decision to choose the game over the relationship, while some have called his decision wrong. Some users believe that Abhinav’s decision to let Rubina fight in the game is a right.

See the reaction of social media users on Abhinav’s decision-

One user wrote – Abhinav and Rubina are a wonderful couple and they have amazing understanding among them. That is why I saw the relief sign on Rubina’s face when Abhinav refused to give his immunity. What a wonderful couple. I was impressed. Another user wrote – Couple goal, very difficult but best decision because both have to make each other strong and not weak. Capilettariff verdict.

Abhinav and Rubina seem to have this amazing mutual understanding which is why I think I saw a sigh of relief on Rubina’s face when Abhinav denied to sacrifice his immunity for her. What a wonderful couple

I am highly impressed.

Couple goal

Very tough but best decision bcoz they are there to make each other strong not week … and bigg boss will leave no stone unturn to test them ….

MUCH APPRECIATED DECISION EVER …. most compatible couple

That’s so good #AbhinavShukla and it will make #RubinaDilaik more stronger

Good to see you both are playing alone and we also want to see #RubinaDilaik to fight and play her game by her own# BB14 # BiggBoss14



Both have mutual understanding as a great couple the way Abhinav did not give up his immunity for her. Also when Rubina was dancing front of him to make Sid impressions in a task, he was enjoying. This is true game spirit.

Rubina looked in a way relieved when her husband didn’t save her by giving up his immunity because I think she wants to earn it herself instead of her husband coming to her rescue. #RubinaDilaik # BB14 # BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla

Rubina was quite relieved to hear Abhinav’s decision. By the way, what are your opinions on experience decisions? Do you agree with Abhinav’s decision or should he have valued the relationship with Rubina?