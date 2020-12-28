Contestant Ejaz Khan is single in Bigg Boss 14. Other contestants living in the house are not supporting them. Contestants have targeted him many times taking his age and accuse him of playing the sympathy card continuously. Ejaz Khan revealed in an episode of the show that he was sexually assaulted as a child.

His brother Imran Khan has spoken to Bollywood Life about Ejaz Khan. Imran Khan said, “We were very upset to hear this. Abba felt very sad. He did not even talk about it. Maybe Ijaz Bhai and he has ever talked about this. As a family we support him Let’s do it. It’s a very personal conversation and I’ll be able to talk to Abba about it. “

Pavitra supported

His equations with Ejaz Khan TV actress Pavitra Punia in the show were excellent. Imran Khan also spoke on this. He said, “We saw how brilliantly he supported her. We thank her for this. I would like to say that Pavitra Punia is a woman of good nature and character. She brought out the sweet side of her heart.” “

Do not miss to express love

Imran Khan continued, “Besides, when Ejaz Khan likes someone, he does not miss out on expressing his love. We saw how they proceed after the show is over.” In the show Ejaz Khan is called ‘Chicha’ and people accuse him of playing a sympathy card. On this, Imran Khan reacted.

Aijaz is competitive

Imran Khan said, “We feel bad when we see him being a troll. I don’t think he is playing to get the sympathy. Ijaz is very committed to the task. Yes, he is a competitive person. I think Is that other people call it simply because they are looking at ways to move forward.

