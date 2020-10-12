The latest news about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, recently came to news that the show’s makers approached him for this season. According to the news, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ were also willing to pay a hefty amount of 50 crores to Asim Riaz. It was claimed that Aasim Riyaz would enter the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ for a few hours with a hefty sum of 50 crores. After hearing this news, fans of Asim were quite happy but now the news is coming that there is nothing like this.

According to reports, the makers of the show have not approached Asim. Fans of Asim can now be sad after reading this news. By the way, this season, along with new contestants, old contestants Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan are also included. All three seniors have been made on the show.

Of these three old contestants, Hina Khan is charging the highest fees. According to reports, Hina Khan is taking Rs 72 lakh for 2 weeks. At the same time, Siddharth Shukla is taking 32-35 lakh rupees for 2 weeks.

There is no update yet about Gauhar Khan’s fees.

Rubina Abhinav is taking more fees in new contestants

Among the new contestants this season, Rubina Dilayik and Abhinav Shukla are charging the highest fees. According to reports, Rubina and Abhinav are getting Rs 5 lakh per week.