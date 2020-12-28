In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, one will get to see something that nobody will even know. While Vikas Gupta will expose the most painful secret of his life, on the other, Bigg Boss will punish the entire house due to Ali Goni and Nikki Tamboli.

In fact, during the nomination process, Ali and Nikki violated the rules, making Big Boss angry and the entire house had to suffer. According to reports, as a punishment, Bigg Boss nominated all the families except Captain Vikas Gupta to be homeless.

Arshi Khan furious

It is seen in the promo that after getting the punishment of Bigg Boss, the anger from Rubina Dilac to Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan comes out on Nikki and Ali. Rakhi says to both of them, ‘You people stop being fathers now. Your father is also sitting outside. At the same time, Arshi Khan shouts at Nikki and Ali, saying that they have kept friends with friends, as they have brought Big Boss from home. After this she says, ‘Now this girl (Nikki Tamboli) will be the eliminator. You keep this in writing. His band neither played nor my name is also Arshi Khan. I will tear them down now.

Big Boss rages on family

Before sentencing, Bigg Boss told all the householders, ‘It is not acceptable to Bigg Boss to violate the rules of serious procedure like nomination. These violations by Ali and Nikki have become a habit for them. That’s why the whole house will suffer its loss. ‘



Ali and Nikki have been homeless before, now who will fall?

Please tell that Ali Goni and Nikki Tamboli have also been homeless before. While Ali left the house to save Jasmine Bhasin, Nikki was evicted due to poor viewership. In such a situation, both of them are nominated, all the family members are nominated, due to which they are enraged. Last week, there was no homelessness from Bigg Boss house. But it remains to be seen who is homeless this weekend.