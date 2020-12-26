‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to be a fun episode of the weekend on Saturday, 26 December. On Christmas, the letters of the family made the contestants cry and laughed a lot. But now Salman Khan is going to class many people in the weekend episode. In Saturday’s episode, there will be a fight between Salman Khan and Rahul Vaidya. During this time the matter increases so much that Salman even tells Rahul Vaidya that why did you come? Did you catch your ear?

Rahul said – Do not say again and again that I ran

In the promo released by the show makers, there is talk between Rahul Vaidya and Salman. It seems that Salman says during a conversation with Rahul that ‘you run away from home’. Rahul says to Salman in this promo, ‘Sir, if you repeatedly tell me that he has run away, he has run away, it does not look good sir.’ Salman says, “If you run, then you run.” Don’t try to put it on me Rahul.

Salman said – Why did you come? You run away

This thing does not end here. Rahul, responding to Salman, says, “Sir, I was requesting.” Salman gets angry on this and says that this request is not acceptable. To this Rahul says, ‘Then why brought me?’ Salman’s mercury rises to this point, he says, ‘Why did you come? Did you grab your ear and pull you home? You have run away and you are finished. ‘

Fight between jasmine and rubina

On the other hand, during a task on Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants give each other gifts of mutual anger. During this, once again there is a fight between Rubina Dilac and Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina dubs Jasmin as the weakest contestant. Jasmin gets angry at this and says that till yesterday, Rubina was telling them healthy competition.