In the promo released by the show makers, there is talk between Rahul Vaidya and Salman. It seems that Salman says during a conversation with Rahul that ‘you run away from home’. Rahul says to Salman in this promo, ‘Sir, if you repeatedly tell me that he has run away, he has run away, it does not look good sir.’ Salman says, “If you run, then you run.” Don’t try to put it on me Rahul.
Salman said – Why did you come? You run away
This thing does not end here. Rahul, responding to Salman, says, “Sir, I was requesting.” Salman gets angry on this and says that this request is not acceptable. To this Rahul says, ‘Then why brought me?’ Salman’s mercury rises to this point, he says, ‘Why did you come? Did you grab your ear and pull you home? You have run away and you are finished. ‘
Fight between jasmine and rubina
On the other hand, during a task on Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants give each other gifts of mutual anger. During this, once again there is a fight between Rubina Dilac and Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina dubs Jasmin as the weakest contestant. Jasmin gets angry at this and says that till yesterday, Rubina was telling them healthy competition.
