The battle between Vikas and Ijaz is not about any new issue, but with Aijaz’s ex-girlfriend. It has been revealed earlier that Ijaz has been very upset due to his ex-girlfriend. The matter had reached the court. Ijaz alleges that Vikas Gupta instigated his girlfriend. This fight increases so much that Ijaz comes down on the scuffle. While Vikas Gupta is seen crying after this whole incident.
Vikas said – everyone considers me a negative person
Vikas weeps and says that everyone is showing him like a negative person. While seeing the promo, it seems that Arshi Khan too becomes emotional after listening to this story. In the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, Ijaz Khan is a member who lives more in himself. In the past life, a lot has happened to him from molestation to court-court, which has shaken him. Ijaz himself has mentioned the matter of his girlfriend several times in the show. Ejaz also talked to Holy Punia about this.
However, this is the story of ‘Bigg Boss’ house that no fight here lasts for very long. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how long this battle of age and development lasts.
