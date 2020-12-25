After a day’s peace in ‘Bigg Boss-14’, now a round of fighting has started again. Arshi Khan proved to be a game changer in captivity task. He has made Vikas Gupta the new captain of the house instead of Rahul Vaidya. In the fight between Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant, the two have now joined hands, while there is a new tussle in the house between Vikas Gupta and Ejaz Khan. In the Friday episode, Vikas and Aijaz are going to have a dirty fight and due to this Vikas Gupta will be seen crying once again.

Did Ijaz fight with girlfriend due to development?

The battle between Vikas and Ijaz is not about any new issue, but with Aijaz’s ex-girlfriend. It has been revealed earlier that Ijaz has been very upset due to his ex-girlfriend. The matter had reached the court. Ijaz alleges that Vikas Gupta instigated his girlfriend. This fight increases so much that Ijaz comes down on the scuffle. While Vikas Gupta is seen crying after this whole incident.

Vikas said – everyone considers me a negative person

Vikas weeps and says that everyone is showing him like a negative person. While seeing the promo, it seems that Arshi Khan too becomes emotional after listening to this story. In the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, Ijaz Khan is a member who lives more in himself. In the past life, a lot has happened to him from molestation to court-court, which has shaken him. Ijaz himself has mentioned the matter of his girlfriend several times in the show. Ejaz also talked to Holy Punia about this.

However, this is the story of ‘Bigg Boss’ house that no fight here lasts for very long. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how long this battle of age and development lasts.