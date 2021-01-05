Violation of rules has become a common practice in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. A few weeks ago, Ali Goni and Nikki Tamboli were doing a nomination discus at the house, after which Bigg Boss had sentenced the entire house and nominated everyone. And now Rubina Dilac has done this action, which provoked Arshi Khan.

This time Rubina was found collaborating with Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Ali Goni and Rubina Dilac in a nomination discus, with Bigg Boss nominating them. Angry at this, Arshi got very angry on Rubina. Makers has released a promo for this upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.



In the promo, Arshi tells Rubina, ‘Rubina has to be dishonest?’ Hearing this, Rubina says, ‘Is this happening enough?’ On hearing this, Arshi gets angry and in retaliation says, ‘You are getting insulted, which you are talking about nomination. Now your husband is also trapped. There is a lot of debate between the two about the nomination discus and then Arshi goes out saying that if you are a reality then I spit on the reality like you.

Rahul Mahajan homeless this week, next number of Abhinav Shukla?

Talking about Eviction, Rahul Mahajan has been homeless this week and according to reports, Abhinav Shukla has been walking in Danger Zone for some time. It may be that Abhinav is next in the list of homeless people. However, it will be seen what Salman Khan will say about the manner in which nomination discus is being done and violated rules despite repeated refusal.