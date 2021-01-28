British filmmaker Paul Greengrass is the culprit that Matt Damon became an action hero thanks to the collaboration of both in the saga starring the energetic Jason Bourne. Greengrass signed several deliveries, with vibrant hand-held camera images and a certain mockumentary aesthetic, characteristics that are not matched by later proposals of his harvest such as ‘Green Zone’. His career behind the cameras saw another push after shocking the staff with the chilling ‘United 93’, the story of the passengers and the crew who faced the hijackers of one of the infamous 9/11 planes. He began working as a war reporter for the English network ITV, where he learned to tour countries ravaged by war. The reports were his, before turning to dramatic fiction, where he has successfully applied everything he learned in the front line of fire.

After having nervous in ‘July 22’ the brutal terrorist attack of Utøya in Norway, where 77 people died at the hands of a violent extreme rightist, he again collaborates with Tom Hanks in ‘News from the great world’. Both coincided in the superb ‘Captain Phillips’, shot on the high seas. Now they join the western, adapting the novel ‘News of the World’ by writer Paulette Jiles. The endearing ‘Big’ actor plays a war veteran who moves from place to place recounting his adventures. Captain Kidd has survived several wars, including the American Civil War. Talk about presidents, battles and various feats. A ten-year-old girl, kidnapped long ago by an Indian tribe, breaks into his life. Along with her he travels hundreds of kilometers looking for a place to settle.

“I love hearing a good story, but I also love telling it, which is why I was very drawn to the idea of ​​bringing Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd to life,” says Hanks of his character. «He is a storyteller, a romance, he is motivated, he is moving and noble, he is searching for the truth. Kidd wanted to give an authentic view of the world to the public because he knew that, as with education and entertainment, knowledge could be transmitted in the public readings that he gave. The popular interpreter talks about his co-star, little Helena Zengel, seen in the curious ‘System Crasher’, available on Filmin. “I can’t get enough of talking about Helena’s incredible strength,” he says. «I think you are born an actor. You don’t learn to be an actor, you are. His silences, looks, his instinct… He may not be aware of the rules of interpretation, but he knows them implicitly. ‘Noticias del gran mundo’ takes place “in a divided and dangerous universe,” says its director. “It represents a voyage of discovery for both the captain and the girl. Both characters are lost, each in their own way, and looking for a place to belong. Therefore, your journey has tremendous emotional force. They live great adventures, overcome great dangers, but at the end of the day, the film is a journey towards redemption.

‘Hopefully you die’, virtual love



Films that reflect the difficult passage from adolescence to adulthood, defined with the label coming of age, nurture auteur cinema. ‘Hopefully you die’ visits the billboard from Hungary, offering an intense story where love, desire and frustration have a place, feelings that are oversized by the rise of social networks. Using contemporary visual narrative resources, Mihály Schwechtje writes and directs a stimulating debut film starring a sixteen-year-old girl who is secretly in love with her English teacher. A virtual relationship arises between the two that results in an unexpected thriller of aesthetic city that is concerned with the use of new technologies by human beings.