News from the big world, the film starring Tom Hanks, has arrived on Netflix and the actor’s followers are surprised with the story that promises to echo in the awards season. Not for nothing has it quickly positioned itself in the service’s popularity ranking.

The plot places us five years after the end of the American Civil War. Veteran Captain Jefferson Kidd travels from city to city narrating news, talking about moments that take place in any corner of the world. One day, he meets Johanna, a ten-year-old girl taken in by the Kiowa Indian tribe as one of them.

Against her will, Johanna must go live with her uncles and Captain Kidd agrees to hand over the girl to her legal guardians. On the journey, both will travel hundreds of kilometers and must face enormous difficulties, human and natural, in search of a place they can call home.

Spoiler Warning

The film has garnered the attention of fans and outsiders of the western genre thanks to the captivating tale. Likewise, the debates about its end and the meaning behind it did not take long to flood social networks. Did they manage to be happy after overcoming obstacles and completing the mission?

As we saw in the tape, the duo finally arrive in Castroville and Kidd leaves the little girl with her uncles. After this, he heads to San Antonio to face his ghosts from the past. It is about his wife, who died of cholera while he was at war. A loss without goodbye that the protagonist carried ever since.

At that moment, the protagonist heeds Johanna’s advice: remember his past to move on. Then he goes back to look for the girl. Finding her tied so that she does not escape from her uncles, he decides to take her to travel the world on an adventure without a lack of stories.

As Paul Greengrass explained to Deadline, the message encompassed the healing and redemption of the characters. Thus, Jefferson Kidd and Johanna manage to be at peace with their tragic past and form their own family.