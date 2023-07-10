Considering the numerous departures and outgoing players (Onana, but also Gosens and Correa), at the moment only 13 players are certain to take part in the 2023-2024 season

Francis Sessa

How many are we? It’s time to count. How to organize a match between friends. True, the transfer market is only in its initial stages, but Inter have preparations to start, with the meeting scheduled for 13 July in Appiano Gentile. And so, waiting to have all the pieces in place and despite the various incoming operations already completed, Inzaghi can currently count on a few elements among those who will make up the squad for the first team next season. Little more than a training. Here the number will grow with elements whose future is still to be defined and which will be aggregated while waiting for the situation to be better defined.

COUNT IT — Brozovic, Dzeko, Skriniar, Gagliardini, D’Ambrosio, Cordaz, Bellanova greeted. Handanovic – whose contract has expired – almost. The same goes for Onana, increasingly directed towards Manchester, on the United side. While Gosens and Correa remain outgoing, even if their future is currently a puzzle: they are among the possible starters and, therefore, it is said that they are not available to Inzaghi for the next season. Here, considering the big names, there remain 13 elements sure to show up at the Pinetina for the pre-season, some sooner and some later based on the return from vacation schedule: obviously the two new signings, Frattesi and Thuram, as well as Bastoni, De Vrij, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries and Lautaro. See also MotoGP | The Japanese Grand Prix lap after lap

PURCHASING TIMES — Between now and July 13, of course, there could be some additions, as well as other possible departures. Think of Bisseck, expected on Tuesday for medical visits. While longer times are expected for other heavy signings such as Lukaku (Inter would like to conclude the operation by July 12, just in time for the meeting) and the various goalkeepers that the Nerazzurri have to close. Speaking of goalkeepers: with the farewells of Cordaz (towards Al-Nassr), Handanovic and Onana, there will be a restyling between the posts. Sommer and Trubin are projected towards Milan, but with what timing? Here, when training resumes, there could be Radu and Brazao, who have returned to base and both with another year of contract.

the others — Therefore, various players who will pass by waiting for an accommodation will flesh out the staff available to Inzaghi in the days of the meeting. Young talents, for example: Carboni (the club has announced his renewal and that of Francesco Pio Esposito), Fabbian and Oristanio will be observed by the coach, but the club’s idea is to send them on loan if possible to Serie A. Maybe with a right of redemption and possibility for Inter to exercise a counter-buy. While it remains to be understood what will become of Sensi and Lazaro, currently players in the Nerazzurri squad: both are due to expire in a year, which means that Inter has little margin to force the hand with possible buyers on the market. Therefore, it cannot be totally excluded that different arguments can be made especially on the midfielder: what if he becomes a resource to be exploited, having him already at home? Thoughts that in the case would have to be addressed later. For now, all these players, in the club’s idea, won’t make up next year’s squad. The fact therefore remains that Inter, the most active on the market entering among the big names, still has to fix several pieces. And the rally is near. See also A Boro fan arrested: to celebrate the success on the ManUtd he leaves his son alone in the hotel