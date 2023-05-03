It is luck that always determines whether you win or not when playing at online casinos, and some players are luckier than others – they can even win millions. It’s like buying a lottery ticket: there are thousands of other people doing the same thing as you, but only one person can win the jackpot. Have you ever wondered who was lucky enough to be a millionaire? We answer this question below, but before we start, let’s make two reminders. First, you can try your luck by playing the games we have listed here on casino sites such as https://5vulkanvegas.com/ro. Two, these games are all slot machines because, with a few exceptions, only online slots feature a progressive jackpot that can reach millions – this means the prize pool keeps increasing with every game played, until a lucky player wins.

Arabian Knights: $17,300,000

This is one of Netent’s oldest progressive jackpotsю It was released in 2010, and its graphics are incomparable to modern games. But it also shows that visuals don’t matter when it comes to payout potential, as it paid out $17,300,000 in 2011. We know that the lucky player is from Finland, but we do not have any other information as he prefers to remain anonymous. Arabian Knights is not a game you can easily find right now. Because it cannot be played in many countries of the world, including the United States, and under normal circumstances, its payout potential is not that high – this was a very lucky one-time payment.

Mega Moolah: $20,062,600

This is a payout that entered the Guinness Book of Records. Until 2016, it was the biggest payout from an online casino slot, and the lucky player was a British soldier named Jon Heywood. Most jackpot winners choose to remain anonymous, but we know a lot about Heywood as he broke the world record. For instance, we know that he won this jackpot with a 25p bet 25 minutes after creating an online casino account. Jon shared most of his money with his father Douglas and his friend Michael. The game he played is Mega Moolah developed by Microgaming – you will see this name more than once below, as it continued to distribute millions after 2016.

Mega Fortune: $21,000,000

Mega Fortune was the result when Netent decided to develop a game to rival Mega Moolah. This slot with the theme of “luxury living” is also very popular, but it has never paid as often as Mega Moolah. Still, it made history by paying $21,000,000 to a lucky Finnish player. We don’t know anything about him other than he is a male in his 40s, but the casino has confirmed that this payout was won with a 25p bet. Mega Fortune continued to pay out big numbers after that date, but never exceeded 20 million again. However, we can still say that it remains the most popular progressive jackpot after Mega Moolah.

Mega Moolah: $23,500,000

We said above that you will see this name more than once, right? Mega Moolah broke its own world record in 2018 and paid $23,500,000. Once again, we do not know anything about the player as they preferred to remain anonymous, but the casino has confirmed that the payout was won in less than 50 spins with a bet of 0.75. Whoever it was, this lucky player made history, but the record he set was soon invalidated. Below, you can see what the current record is.

Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah: $23,600,000

Due to being a popular game, Mega Moolah has many variants. These are games that use different themes and bonus features, but they all have the same high payout potential. The “Absolutely Mad variant is a prime example of this, as it paid more than the original game in September 2018 and broke the world record once more. The payout was $23,600,000, and the lucky player was a Belgian. That’s all we know about him because, for understandable reasons, the majority of new millionaires choose to remain anonymous.

Can You Win a Jackpot?

Of course – everyone has an equal chance to break the next world record. However, remember that:

There are no tactics or strategies that guarantee a win . Like other casino games, only luck determines who wins, and tips like “play with max bet” are of no value. As you can see in this list, the vast majority of new millionaires have won while playing with the lowest possible stake.

. Like other casino games, only luck determines who wins, and tips like “play with max bet” are of no value. As you can see in this list, the vast majority of new millionaires have won while playing with the lowest possible stake. Your chances of winning will not increase or decrease as you continue to play. All probabilities are reset with each spin. Note that two of the millionaires on this list win in 20-25 minutes and less than 100 spins. Playing for too long will not affect your chances.

In other words, just like winning the lottery, no one can predict whether you will win the jackpot. All you can do is keep playing and hope for the best!