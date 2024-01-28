Video game movies are products that can be handled as a double-edged sword, since the result can be quite good but also disastrous, but fortunately, worthwhile projects such as the video game movie have arrived. Super Mario, Detective Pikachu, Gran Turismo, among others that are at least enjoyed. And just a few years ago Mortal Kombat released its most modern adaptation, which, although not highly acclaimed, managed to garner enough fans for the sequel to be confirmed.

From the moment of the announcement, nothing more was said about the project, as the global emergency of the pandemic arose, which delayed many projects that different companies around the world had planned. However, there is finally good news distributed by the producers and actors, as they claim that the filming of all the scenes has been completed. As a consequence, the corresponding editing process is missing and thus things move towards the imminent premiere of what could be the 2025.

Here the publication of Todd Garnerthe producer of the project:

It is worth mentioning that they made a clear message, and that is that we are not going to see a trailer for the film soon, at least we cannot wait for important events like the Summer Game Festival or until Comic-Con of San Diego, and this would have more of a look towards The Game Awards, which is obviously going to be celebrated until December. However, those responsible have hailed that this premiere is much more striking than the previous one and improves the experience in almost every film sense.

Among the character additions, we have Johnny Cagewho will be played by the star of The Boys, Karl Urban. They will also keep you company Martin Ford as Shao Khan, Adeline Rudolphin the role of the princess Kitanaand Damon Herriman as Quan Chi. For now, there are no release dates, so we will have to wait a long time.

Remember that the first reboot film Mortal Kombat It can be seen HBO Max.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: This movie promises to be just as fun as the first, so it will be worth waiting for a lot more action between these iconic characters. Plus, there's the Mortal Kombat 1 hype, so they shouldn't let the flame go out anytime soon.