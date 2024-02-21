Finance carried out searches at the offices of Oreo, Trudy and Dolci Preziosi as well as at the offices of Tbs-Crew and la Fenice

When a crime is committed, the complex machinery of law and bureaucracy is triggered. And since the law is the same for everyone, investigations into the question of beneficence of Chiara Ferragni they continue. The young influencer, Chiara Ferragni, at the center of some unpleasant legal events, today saw the Guardia di Finanza enter her establishments as well as those of Oreos, Trudy And Precious Sweets for searches related to accusations at his expense.

Chiara Ferragni

The legal issues related to Chiara Ferragni, a young Italian influencer and entrepreneur, continue unabated. In fact, today the Financial Policeat the request of the Milan prosecutor's office, carried out a series of searches, in the Ferragni companies and the companies associated with it. The influencer is under investigation for aggravated fraud, for events related to the sale of products for charitable purposes.

The deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco and the PM Cristian Barilli, have started the normal actions expected in these cases. Today, with the full collaboration of the parties, the financiers of Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf of Milan, went to collect documentation from various Italian locations. in Milan, the headquarters of Oreosto Cerealitalia which owns the brand Precious Sweets in the province of Bari and in Tarcento to visit the company Trudiwho created Chiara Ferragni's mascot.

Even in the offices of Phoenix And Tbs Crewthe influencer's company, the financiers have acquired documents and emails essential for the investigations. In fact, this passage is crucial in order to clarify the whole story. All these documents taken from the various locations mentioned above will have to be thoroughly analyzed in order to unravel all the legal issues. Many have wondered if Chiara Ferragni will be present at Milan Fashion Week, and perhaps, for this very reason, she too was in her house today.