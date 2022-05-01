ZAt the end of the championship party at the Cibeles Fountain in the center of Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti made the 150,000 Real fans cheer once again. The former Bayern coach, otherwise a rather quiet representative of his guild, boldly gave the attack on the next big title. “Now let’s get City!” The 62-year-old shouted at the supporters. “A por el City!” they sang until the early morning.

Ancelotti was the first coach to win the championship in the top five leagues in Europe four games before the end of the season with a 4-0 win over Espanyol Barcelona, ​​and now the fourth triumph in the Champions League should follow. The team around former world champion Toni Kroos, who remained in the background at the celebration, wants to make up for the 3: 4 win against Manchester City in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN). And if anyone had reason to be optimistic and a little cocky, it was Ancelotti.

The 62-year-old completed his collection of titles: After championships in Italy with AC Milan, England with Chelsea, France with Paris Saint-Germain and Germany with FC Bayern Munich, Don Carlo now also won the Primera División. A title he was denied during his first tenure at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015.

“I’m very moved,” said the man from Northern Italy, who revealed his recipe for success a few years ago in his biography “Quiet Leadership”. He is considered a master of leading people and groups and has already won the premier class three times as a coach with AC Milan (2003 and 2007) and in 2014 with Real. “Winning titles with Real Madrid is something very special. And I want to get more,” he assured on Saturday.

The recent title win is not a matter of course. The position of the Spanish record champions in the Primera División cannot be compared to that of their German counterpart FC Bayern Munich, who have won the Bundesliga ten times in a row. The “Whites” have won the league seven times in the past 25 years. And this season Madrid went into the race without any notable reinforcements and with a starting eleven that was getting on in years.







Most top performers like Karim Benzema (34), Luka Modric (36), Kroos (32), Dani Carvajal (30), Casemiro (30), Thibaut Courtois (29), Marcelo (33) and former Munich player David Abala (29 ) are all of the more mature soccer player age. Only a few younger players were able to set accents: Militao (24), Federico Valverde (23), Vinicius (21) and Rodrygo (21), who is mainly used as a joker.

Perhaps because the easy walk to the title before the start of the season wasn’t expected and a big task ahead, there were more fans at the Cibeles Square than ever before at a title celebration. Real had won a league title as early as now in 1990.







After the open-top bus ride through the capital, captain Marcelo traditionally draped a club flag around the neck and a Real scarf around the statue of the Greek Queen Cybele. To the tune of ‘We are the Champions’, ‘La Cibeles’ also got a kiss on the cheek from the Brazilian – who won his 24th title with the club, surpassing Gento as the club’s most successful professional. “Campeonísimo” (Supermeister) was the headline in the newspaper “AS” on Sunday – and immediately called for “European reference”.

Marcelo, Kroos, who wrote on Instagram with “So proud of the whole team! Outstanding season!’ wrote Benzema & Co. know: ‘In Madrid the successes last as long as the journey from the Bernabéu to the Cibeles-Platz’, as ‘AS’ wrote. The car needs almost 15 minutes for the five kilometers. The demands of fans, club management and the media are higher than almost anywhere else. Club boss Florentino Pérez also made that clear: “The league title and winning the Champions League were programmed in the annual plan”. We owe it to the “billions of Real fans worldwide”, he emphasized. The 14th premier class cup must come.