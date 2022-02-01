No student in 5 havo is waiting for it, but I still want to give them something about the Big Three. I took a book from the school library with me from each writer. I love sales pitches The attack and Never sleep again, but I detect little enthusiasm. Maybe the end of The evenings she appeals. I flip to the last page to read Reve’s famous phrases. Then I see that someone has written something in pen under it: “Congratulations, you’ve finished this shit book.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl