Billions of Internet users around the world are in great danger. According to a report, it poses the highest threat to the data of users who view porn websites. Security experts said that some of the world’s largest adult websites have been targeted in this cyber attack. By attacking these websites, hackers are making entry of dangerous malware into them. In view of the seriousness of the threat, Apple and Microsoft have asked users to remain alert.A hacker group named Malsmoke is behind this big cyber attack. Experts have found in the last few months that these groups are targeting dangerous websites and sending them dangerous adware and malware. Users visiting infected websites are redirecting them to a page containing viruses and adding malware to their desktops and laptops.According to Malwarebytes cyber security experts, Malsmoke had until now targeted only small adult and porn websites. However, it has now attacked the popular adult website xHamster with malware and according to experts it is now very dangerous.

World’s 20th highest user website

xHamster has billions of users worldwide and it is believed that the data of these users is at greater risk than the Malsmoke group. In July 2020, xHamster was the 20th website in the world which was visited by the most users. It is more popular than mirosoft.com, twitch.com and ebay.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 pre-booking starts, know price and offers



Microsoft and Apple alerted

Experts said that the hacker group used Adobe Flash Player and Internet Explorer for this cyber attack. In such a situation, there is no threat to those users who do not have both these software in their Windows or MacOS machine. Microsoft and Apple have alerted users about this danger associated with the use of Adobe Flash Player.