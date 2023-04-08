After carrying out a series of mass layoffs in the United States, large technology companies, also known as “big techs”, have faced difficulties in doing the same with their branches in Europe, since the labor laws of the countries of the old continent do not are as permissive as the American ones.

Among these companies is Google and its parent company, Alphabet, which is negotiating in France and Germany with labor unions to try to reduce the staff in the face of “global economic uncertainties”, an argument commonly cited by companies among the reasons for layoffs. . In France, the conglomerate offered severance pay to employees to try to encourage voluntary layoffs.

Despite acknowledging the negotiations, Google says it does not plan cuts in other European countries such as Romania, Greece and Austria, as well as in the French capital, where it has about 1,600 employees.

+ Government intends to regulate Big Techs; understand how

In the United Kingdom, which has labor laws closer to those in the United States, about 6% of the 8,000 employees (around 500) will be fired. The company also intends to lay off 240 employees in Dublin, Ireland, and about 200 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Amazon faces the same problem and has tried something similar in France, offering senior managers up to a year’s salary on voluntary redundancy. The company also allowed employees who agreed to leave to remain on paid leave until May, when they acquire the right to exercise options on bonuses they receive in the form of shares.

In Germany, the retail giant has already initiated layoffs of employees on probation and has also offered rewards for voluntary layoffs. In Luxembourg, employees who voluntarily resign from Amazon will receive one month’s salary per year of service, plus an additional salary determined by local law.

WORKFORCE

In total, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, employ 170,000 workers in Europe.

To make hiring these employees worthwhile, given more restrictive labor laws, employees are paid less than their US counterparts. In the case of software developers, for example, Europeans earn about half of what Americans earn.