The second-largest private employer in the United States, Amazon will cover up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees’ “non-life-threatening medical treatment,” which includes abortions.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The signal that the Supreme Court is going to overturn the jurisprudence that legalizes abortion throughout the American territory has fueled the reaction of Big Techs, who fear losing talent in states with more restrictive laws. Last week, Amazon — the second-largest private employer in the United States — announced to its employees that it will cover up to $4,000 in travel expenses for “non-life-threatening medical treatment,” a false euphemism that includes procedures such as abortion. , in which at least one life is invariably lost.

The move adds to the list of companies that have already been helping employees have abortions in other states, in response to pro-life state laws that limit access. According to the CNN Business, electric car maker Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has offered similar aid since last year, when it moved its headquarters to Texas and the state banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. In the 2021 impact report, the company said it will fund travel and accommodation “for those who need to seek healthcare services unavailable in their home state”.

In addition to Amazon and Tesla, Citigroup, Bumble, Match Group, Salesforce, Yelp, Levi Strauss, Lyft, and Uber are among brands that offer some sort of “expanded assistance” to employees residing in states with restricted abortion access, according to with CNN. the news portal Business Insider completes the list with Apple and Dell.

Reimbursement

According to information from Reuters news agencypublished May 2, Amazon’s new “benefit” is retroactive to January 1 and applies to employees who do not have access to abortion within a 100-mile radius of their home and who are unable to be seen virtually.

Refunds apply to employees in US company offices or warehouses and their dependents enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans. In addition to abortion, aid covers “non-fatal treatments” (ie, when the situation is not life-threatening) involving cardiology, cellular gene therapies, and substance abuse disorder services. For life-threatening illnesses, Amazon offers up to $10,000 in annual travel reimbursements.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

Female competitiveness?

By means of published statement on its website, two days after Amazon’s decision became public, Levi Strauss, owner of the Levi’s brand, stated that company employees “are eligible for reimbursement of health-related travel expenses for services not available in their state of origin.” origin, including those related to reproductive health care and abortion”. The company also promised “reimbursement of travel expenses incurred under the same circumstances” for hourly workers not included in the benefit plan.

“Access to reproductive health care, including abortion, has been a critical factor in women’s earnings and contributions in the workplace over the past 50 years. Further restricting or criminalizing access will undermine this progress and disproportionately affect black women, putting their well-being at risk and impeding many channels of hiring. Women in some states would have fewer rights than women in others, and our country would be destined for a more unfair and unequal future.”

The justification for defending abortion as a guardian of female competitiveness in the labor market has been exhaustively invoked in recent years by major corporations, with abortion organizations in the back.

In 2019, executives from 180 large companies Americans wrote a letter to lawmakers, published full-page by the newspaper New York Times, stating that restricting abortion is “bad for business”. Among the signatories were chief executives of companies including MAC Cosmetics, Endeavor, Postmates, Bloomberg, Tinder and H&M, as well as Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, who signed on behalf of the other company he manages.

The group was brought together by a coalition that includes the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the US, and the oldest abortion advocacy group in the country, NARAL Pro. -Choice America. The campaign was called “Don’t Ban Equality” and launched a website, inviting other executives to sign the document.

According to the letter, strict abortion laws are “against our values” and threaten “the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers.” In the group’s view, legally preventing abortion runs counter to corporate efforts to build a more diverse workforce.

“We already have pretty anemic parental leave laws in this country to begin with, and a pay gap on top of that,” Postmates vice president of public policy Vikrum Aiyer told CNN. For him, restrictions on abortion are “another cut of gender equality”. Thus, making access to abortion more difficult would restrict a woman’s ability to “make economic choices”.

talent attraction

A report published by the newspaper Washington Post in September, however, shows that the concern of companies with restrictive legislation on abortion, despite the official discourse being the concern with “reproductive rights”, is purely economic. Texas tech companies admit that this type of law could have significant repercussions for recruiting and retaining talent, compounding an already common headache in the industry.

“We’ve already found it extremely challenging to attract tech workers,” acknowledged Vivek Bhaskaran, chief executive of an Austin-based research software company. With more vacancies than talent in the field, states that are more permissive about abortion would have an advantage in attracting this workforce.

Texas does anticipate this. Touted as a tech paradise in recent years, the state has attracted large corporations such as Tesla, Oracle and Hewlett Packard, in addition to witnessing the expansion of operations by giants such as Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

But recent changes to state abortion legislation could have a direct impact on the migration of progressive workers there, experts say. “You can see a slowdown,” said Richard Alm, a Texas economics scholar at the Southern Methodist University School of Business in Dallas. “This has the potential to impact labor supply if workers are less willing to move to Texas,” he added.

“This scares me a lot,” said Deep Barot, an angel investor in biotechnology, software and cryptocurrency companies, regarding the restriction of abortion in Texas. “This is an abortion law, but what next?”

Through Twitter, Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff said he was willing to transfer his employees if they wanted to move, without providing further details. According to an employee, who requested anonymity, the company communicated to workers, via an internal chat, that it would help relocate the families of those concerned about “access to reproductive health care in their states.”