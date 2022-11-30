Big Tech, tax savings of 36 billion in 3 years for the sector emerge from Mediobanca’s focus

In the three-year period 2019-2021, the web giants “saved” 36.3 billion in unpaid taxes thanks to the results recorded in countries with subsidized taxation. This is the data that emerges from the survey of the Mediobanca Research Area on the major ones Worldwide WebSofts.

According to the numbers, in 2021 about 30% of pre-tax profit is taxed in low-tax countries, with a tax saving of 12.4 billion last year. The average effective rate is equal to 15.4%, lower than the theoretical figure of 21.9% calculated on the main countries in which they operate. on the front line, Tencent, Microsoft alphabet And Halfwith savings of €13.4 billion, €6.9 billion and €5.2 billion respectively.

In 2022 accounts downsizing

Between January and September 2022, the major world operators of the WebSoft grow only in terms of aggregate turnover (+9.5% over the first nine months of 2021), with geographical asymmetries: North America (+13.7%) holds more than Europe and Asia whose growth is limited to a single figure (+8.2% and +6.6% respectively), with Latin America accelerating sharply (+24.9%), albeit with still low values ​​(1.5% of total turnover).

As it reports Primaonlinethe return to normality is reflected in the rebound of the sectors most penalized by the pandemic: sharing mobility (+111.6% revenues Y/Y) e online travel sales (+55.5%). The increase in turnover, on the other hand, appears to be more limited for those sectors that had benefited from the changes in consumer habits: food delivery (+27.0%), cloud (+21.3%) ed ecommerce (+3.8%). The sectors with the greatest impact on turnover are e-commerce (37%), the advertising (25%) and the cloud (19%).

In the same period, the operating profitability (-5.5% MON over the first nine months of 2021) and net profits collapsed (-42.0%), with each company producing an average daily net profit of €16 million compared to €27 million in 2021.

Also declining liquid assets (-11.9%) which still remains strong, with an incidence on total assets of 23.4% at the end of September 2022 (from 28.0% at the end of December 2021, higher than the 14.4% of large manufacturing) .

This downsizing reflects the higher investments for internal growth (+20% over the first nine months of 2021) and external growth, through BUT (goodwill +15%), but also the action to support stock market prices (purchase of treasury shares +12%).

At the individual group level, US revenues surged in the first nine months of 2022 Uber (+99.3%), booking (+63.5%) ed Expedia (+43.2%), followed at a distance by the Korean Coupang (+14.4%) and from the Japanese Rakuten (+13.7%). Negative and double digit sign for Activision Blizzard (-21.8%), Qurate (-14.1%), Vip shop (-13.9%) and wayfair (-12.8%). As regards industrial profitability, in the first nine months of 2022, Microsoft leads the ranking for ebit margin (41.2%), ahead of Adobe (35.1%), Oracle (33.4%) and Nintendo (33.0%).

In 2021 ‘last flare’

Looking at recent years, the study reports 2021 as the “last flare” of the web giants with an aggregate turnover of 1,584 billion, equal to 90% of Italian GDP. 67% of the turnover of the 25 largest companies in the Web And Software worldwide is generated by the US giants, 28% by the Chinese ones and only 5% by groups from other countries.

A figure that underlines how much the opposition between China and the United States is increasingly evident in the sector. There are 11 companies with stars and stripes, nine of the Dragon State, while Europe appears with only two German companies.

50% in three

The turnover is increasingly concentrated, with the first three players, Amazon, alphabet And Microsoftwhich account for half of aggregate revenues. Amazon, with 414.8 billion (50.9% from retail) has been in first position since 2014 and alone accounts for over a quarter of total revenues. The e-commerce giant is also first in terms of number of employees (1.6 million).

At the end of 2021, the WebSoft workforce numbered almost four million people worldwide (+1 million on 2019, of which +810 thousand from Amazon). The pandemic – highlights the study – has further highlighted the growth speed gap between WebSoft and manufacturing multinationals. The former, with +50% in revenues between 2019-2021, accelerated, while the latter stopped at +7.6% in the three-year period.

Stock market crash

After years characterized by a particular feeling with stock exchange lists, with the capitalization peak reached in December 2021 (8,628 billion euros), 2022 records the first significant decline with a drop of -29.2% in November 2022. At the end of 2021, the capitalization of the 25 largest WebSofts was worth 8.3% of the total value of the world stock exchanges, while it currently stands at 6.6%.

Compared to Italy, however, WebSofts are confirmed as heavyweights: they are worth ten times the entire Italian Stock Exchange.

In November 2022, the podium on the stock market is occupied by Microsoft (1,735 billion), Alphabet (1,219 billion) and Amazon (927 billion). Wooden medal instead for the Chinese Tencent (340 billion).

From the end of December 2021 to mid-November 2022, only five groups recorded a particularly positive performance: Pinduoduo (+32.1%), Vipshop (+22.3%), Activision Blizzard (+22.2%), Ibm (+21 ,2%) and Adp (+14.0%)

In Italy? 8.3 billion in revenues, 150 million to the tax authorities

In 2021 in Italy the web giants generated an aggregate turnover of 8.3 billion euros through the branches located in the country, largely in the North, between Milan and the province, employing around 23 thousand workers (+4 thousand compared to 2020). Amazon “is the main employer” with the highest number of employees in Italy (11,911 units in 2021) and is also in first place by turnover (2.8 billion), followed by IBM (1.9 billion) and Microsoft ( 975 million).

On the tax front, last year the branches of these giants, from Amazon to Microsoft and Meta, paid almost 150 million to the Italian tax authorities for an effective tax rate of 25.1%. Also considering the provision for the payment of the Digital Service Tax (the 3% tax on digital services), the rate would rise to 33.5%.

