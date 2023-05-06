Big Tech, the magical year of the Covid pandemic

The Covid pandemic of 2021 was a wonderful year from a profit perspective for Big Tech. People “confined” at home to spend time or work had purchased many products and services, in particular from the Big 5 of advanced technology: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta. But after the shopping hangover and after the “free everyone” the companies realized that they had only lived a beautiful dream, a concern confirmed by the results of 2022. The magic was over and many of the people hired in a hurry were, just as quickly, left at home. Consistent with the results, shares fell. Now however, even with mixed results, the 5 stars are demonstrating, in the quarterly reports presented, resistance and resilience to the crisis.



Big Tech, with big differences and results, the trend is for improvement

Overall, the five giants improve income and profits, albeit with large differences between companies. Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta thus closed the first three months of the year with aggregate revenues of 73,383 million dollars, 4% more than in the same period last year. Aggregate earnings were $66,391 million. However, all of them, with the exception of Apple, have made and are making heavy layoffs, few hirings and cost cuts. Amazon cut 10% of employees in just one year (from 1,622,000 to 1,465,000 employees).

