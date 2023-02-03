BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – After a 2022 in which advertising-dependent companies struggled with shrinking customer budgets and plunging share prices, this week’s fourth quarter results from Alphabet, Meta and Snap showed they still face risks.

Alphabet, Google’s parent, on Thursday reported a slight drop in quarterly ad revenue, below Wall Street expectations and surprising investors as the world’s biggest digital advertising platform had shown resilience compared to smaller rivals. .

“For a company the size of Google and as influential as Google, having such disappointing results (means the ad industry) is not going to recover in a quarter,” said Evelyn Mitchell, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Snap, which owns Snapchat, said on Tuesday it expects revenue for the current quarter to decline by as much as 10% due to competition and a weak economy.

“(Advertisers) are managing their spend very cautiously so they can react quickly to any changes in the environment,” Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said during an earnings call.

Meta, the second-biggest digital ad platform, pleased Wall Street on Wednesday with cost cuts and a share buyback program, though it posted its third straight quarter of year-over-year revenue declines.

A drop in branded ad spend in the financial services and technology sectors was one reason for the decline in revenue, Meta said.

Meta’s chief financial officer, Susan Li, said the overall economy remains “quite volatile” and it’s too early to say how the year will turn out.

The mood among advertisers generally is one of “cautious optimism” for the year, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta’s global business group, said in an interview on Thursday.

By region, advertisers are upbeat about the US market, while confidence in Europe has been shaken and China has shown signs of improvement, although the future remains uncertain as the country reopens from lockdown measures, he said. Mendelsohn.