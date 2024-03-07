In a world where technological progress marks every aspect of our daily lives, the presence of women in this sector remains a theme of fundamental importance. Recently, on the occasion of Women's Day, the refurbished smartphone company Swappie highlighted a fact that reflects a reality that sees the female workforce still in the background in the tech field: globally, only a third of the workforce in the sector technology is made up of women, who occupy only 26.5% of senior management and executive positions in S&P 500 companies. These numbers, taken from data collected by Deloitte and Statista, emerge in the context of #Women4SustainableTech, a Swappie initiative.

Swappie emerges as an example of inclusion, boasting a female workforce that includes women from 44 different nationalities. The company's commitment goes beyond simple statistics: it is an integral part of the company culture. This translates into concrete initiatives such as the adoption of a fair and equal hiring model, the development of an inclusive leadership culture and the constant monitoring of employee well-being.

Manjinder Kaur, Senior Production Specialist at Swappie's Tallinn OPS site, highlights the importance of flexible working arrangements to support women's career progression, particularly when it comes to childcare responsibilities. Kaur highlighted Swappie's modern approach to flexibility, which allows people to adapt their working hours to effectively meet personal needs.

Tiia Willman, Head of Talent Acquisition at Swappie, who highlights the importance of early exposure to technology for young girls, with the aim of closing the gender gap in the industry by introducing diverse career opportunities from the start. “The tech industry is nothing to be afraid of,” says Willman, arguing for the need to demystify the sector and showcase its data-driven and impactful nature to potential female talent.