Microsoft has overtaken Apple, returning to being the largest capitalized company in the world, and all thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence.

Opening of sitting the shares of the IT company founded by Bill Gates gained almost 2.1%, bringing its market value to 2,870 billion dollars, thus surpassing the well-known iPhone manufacturer, whose shares fell by almost 1%. During morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the two Big Tech giants outperformed each other several times.

Investors wanted to reward the results achieved by Microsoft in the generative artificial intelligence sector. In fact, the company represents one of the major supporters of OpenAI, the developer of the intelligent chatbot ChatGPT, which Microsoft has integrated into its Bing search engine.

The (temporary) decline in appeal of the Cupertino company could instead be linked to the recent difficulties regarding the Apple Watch and concerns about the demand for new iPhones, particularly in China.