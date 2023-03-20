“It was a difficult decision, but one that we believe is the best for the company in the long term”: in a note sent to staff, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the layoff of 9,000 employees as part of an important cost-cutting by the e-commerce giant.

The latest measure comes after the company announced earlier this year it would scrap about 18,000 contracts. Jassy said the new wave of layoffs will happen in the coming weeks and will primarily impact people working in the Amazon Web Services, People Experience and Technology Solutions, Advertising, and Twitch divisions.

“Some may wonder why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple of months ago – added Jassy – the answer is that not all teams have finished their analyzes in the late autumn, and instead of making hasty assessments without due diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we made them so people had the information as soon as possible.”

The latest layoffs at Amazon come in the midst of a huge crisis of American Big Tech: the sector is facing a contraction in the demand for digital goods and services induced by the pandemic and suffers from the wider macroeconomic uncertainty.

Just last week, Meta said it would lay off 10,000 more workers, on top of the 11,000 cuts it announced late last year.