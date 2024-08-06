The term is in an agreement signed between the TSE and social networks, with a view to the municipal elections

The social networks that signed an agreement with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will have up to 24 hours to remove content about the elections that is considered false. The deadline may vary depending on the severity of the publication.

According to information provided this Tuesday (6 August 2024) by the President of the Court, Minister Cármen Lúcia, the agreements were signed a few days ago and are already in force. Here are the platforms that are part of it:

TikTok;

LinkedIn;

Facebook;

Whatsapp;

Instagram;

Google;

Kwai;

Telegram; and

Twitter.

The agreement was announced exactly 2 months before the first round of municipal elections, scheduled for October 6, 2024. Combating disinformation has been one of the topics of greatest attention for the Court. The full publication of the agreements is expected on Wednesday (August 7).

Upon assuming the presidency of the Court in June of this year, Cármen Lúcia gave signs that she will continue to act against fake newsheaded by his predecessor, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who headed the TSE in the 2022 elections.

“DISK DENÚNCIA” AND PF PORTAL

During the event, the minister also reported that the Court has implemented a “hotline” so that citizens can have a direct channel with Ciedde (Integrated Center for Combating Disinformation and Defending Democracy). The number is 1491 and the call is free from any location in the country. It starts operating from Wednesday (7th August).

The channel will receive accusations against disinformation and will be responsible for forwarding them to the responsible authority for action.

Another combat action will be put into practice through a portal of Federal Police (Federal Police) with data from investigations conducted by the corporation in order to combat disinformation.

The portal will compile management data such as the themes of the investigations, which crimes are being analyzed and concentration by municipality, state and region of the country. Personal information of those investigated or the subject of the investigations will not be available.