The predicted major right-wing victory in Spain’s general election appears to be turning into a draw between the left and right blocs late in the evening. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE even wins a few seats, instead of the predicted defeat. With the support of his coalition parties, a new term as prime minister seems possible.

After counting 95 percent of the votes, it is clear that the government of prime ministerial candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo, dreamed of by the conservative Partido Popular (PP), does not seem as logical as the polls predicted. The PP won about 136 seats and the possible coalition partner, the far-right Vox, fell far from 52 to about 33 seats. Together they will then not achieve a majority of 176 seats in parliament, which means that Feijóo cannot be elected as the new prime minister.

But the left bloc (Sánchez's PSOE together with the new progressive party Sumar) also failed to achieve a majority. The PSOE goes from 120 to 122 seats, Sumar gets 30. A candidate can be elected prime minister if he has more votes for than against – there are always parties that abstain from voting for a prime minister. Given the situation in parliament, the PP has only Vox's support, while Sánchez can count on the regional Catalan and Basque parties that have supported his minority government for the past four years. That would easily make him re-elected.

Not near an absolute majority

The PP had hoped to single-handedly win a majority of 176 seats so as not to need the radicals of Vox to form a government, but it is nowhere near that. PP was confident of building on the big victory in the regional and local elections at the end of May; PP and Vox parties have found each other in various regional parliaments and municipal councils to remove power from the PSOE.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo wins the elections with the Partido Popular. ©AFP



In those places, Vox succeeds in implementing its extremely conservative ideas. For example, it has had rainbow flags removed from official buildings because the party only believes in the traditional family of man, woman and children. Plays and events regarded as progressive have been scrapped, as have existing bike paths, and bullfighting is allowed again in cities where it was banned.

Dictatorship

That power appears to have deterred a large part of the Spanish electorate. Vox loses a third of its seats, and the PP does not grow as much as expected. Prime Minister Sánchez, who was able to present good economic results over the last four years (the lowest unemployment ever, increases in pensions and the minimum wage), warned in his campaign of the danger of an extremely conservative government. “Do you want to wake up on Monday in 2023 or in 1973?” he asked the voters – in 1973 General Franco’s dictatorship still existed.

Sánchez's socialists made huge gains in Catalonia in particular, at the expense of pro-independence regional parties. That region was threatened by the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, with 'more tensions than ever'. If Vox came into government, he would put an end to that desire for independence. With the choice for the socialists, the Catalans seem to have voted mainly strategically.

