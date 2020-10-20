The efforts of CSIR’s constituent laboratory, IHBT-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, have led to a historic shift in farming practices for farmers in the remote Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Due to this change, the farmers here have now adopted the cultivation of Asafotida (Asafoetida) in the cold desert conditions of this area with the aim of making use of the vast land of barren land. CSIR- IHBT brought asafetida seeds for it and developed its agro-technology.

740 crores is spent on the import of asafoetida Asafoetida is one of the major spices and is a spice crop of high value in India. India imports about 1200 tonnes of raw asafoetida annually from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan and spends around US $ 100 million per year for it.

Asafoetida cultivation started in India- Lack of planting material of plants called Ferula asa-photida in India was a major bottleneck in the cultivation of this crop. The first plant of Asafotida (Asafoetida) in a farmer’s farm in the village named Quaring in Lahaul Valley by Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT, on October 15, 2020, with the aim of introducing Asafotida (Asafoetida) cultivation in India Was planted.

As Asafotida (Asafoetida) is a major spice of the Indian kitchen, the CSIR-IHBT team worked tirelessly to introduce this important crop in the country. The institute started using six bunches of seeds brought from Iran through the ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBPGR), New Delhi, in October 2018. ICAR-NBPGR confirmed that the last thirty This was the first attempt to use Asafotida (Ferula asa-photida) seeds in the country in a year. ICAR-IHBT grew asafetida plants under the supervision of NBPGR at CEHAB, Ribling, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

This plant prefers cool and dry conditions for its growth and it takes about five years for the resin named olio-gum to grow in its roots. This is the reason that the cold desert areas of the Indian Himalayan region are suitable for cultivation of Asafotida (asafoetida).

Raw asafotida (asafoetida) is extracted from the fleshy roots of Ferula asa-fossetida as olio-gum resin. There are about 130 species of Ferula in the world, but the economically important species Ferula asa-fetidis is used to produce Asafotida (asafoetida).

In India, we do not have Ferula asa-Fotida, but other species Ferula jessecena are found in the Western Himalayas (Chamba, Himachal Pradesh) and in Ferula narthex Kashmir and Ladakh, which are not Asafotida (Asafoetida) species.

Scientists of CSIR-IHBT also organized training programs related to asafoetida cultivation and establishing seed production chain and cultivation of asafoetida on commercial scale in collaboration with the officials of State Agriculture Department in Madharan, Beeling and Keylong in Lahaul Valley, Himachal Pradesh Demonstration plots constructed in villages named.

Asafoetida is made from raw materials coming from abroad. Shyam Prasad, a resident of Hathras and knowledgeable asafoetida, says, resin (milk) comes from Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This milk comes out of a plant. Earlier traders used to bring milk directly to Hathras. But now the Khari Babli area of ​​Delhi has become a big market. But even today the process work is done in Hathras. 15 big and 45 small units are doing this work. Olio-gum resin (milk) is processed from the plant with fine flour. Some units have also opened in Kanpur. Apart from the asafoetida made in the country, the Gulf countries are exported to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain etc.