new Delhi: The Health Ministry said that the vaccine could start in the country in 10 days. It is necessary to take consent before using covaxine. The vaccine may roll out 10 days after approval. This was stated by the Health Ministry during the press conference on Corona. It said that the dry of the vaccine done in different states of the country has been successful. Significantly, on January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed ‘Kovshield’ of Serum Institute of India and ‘Kovaxin’ of Bharat Biotech to use emergency.

The ministry said that the rate of Kovid 19 positive cases coming to Rojana remains below 3 percent. The number of active cases is 2.5 lakhs. Of these, only 44 percent are in hospitals while 56 percent of the cases are those with asymptomatic or mild symptoms which are in home isolation. In the press conference, the government said that only 96 new cases have been reported per lakh population in India in the past week, of which there is one death per million.

How will the process of delivering vaccine in the country?

The Ministry informed that it is monitored digitally. In this process, the temperature is also monitored during the vaccine storage at the bulk depot. But in the wake of Kovid vaccination, several important changes have been made which gives the government the ability for continuous and comprehensive monitoring. A date will be given for the first and second doses of the vaccine through digital medium itself. Unique health IDs can also be created under Digital Health Mission. People who run this digital platform will have a 24 × 7 helpline.

ICMR DG Balaram Bhagwa said that the CTR 2019 Manual on Clinical Trials provides that emergency data can be allowed before the Phase 3 data can be received on the basis of the safe data of Phase 2 trials of any vaccine.

