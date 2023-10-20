Euro 2024 is taking shape, and after the last national team break we now have 9 countries that will be in Germany in search of the European crown. During this Euro qualifier we have seen how some players have been able to raise the level of their team above the rest almost on their own, and these stars will put on a first-class show next summer. These are the stars who will be in Germany 2024:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s career with his national team has taken a 180 degree turn after the tough elimination in the World Cup in Qatar. The striker was eliminated while on the bench, and it seemed that his story with the Portuguese team would have ended, but now he is once again key for his country. So far this year he is the top scorer above Erling Haaland, and in the 8 rounds of qualifying he has scored 9 goals, leaving 8 out of 8 wins for Portugal. He will arrive at the Eurocup at 39 years old and with a great opportunity to become two-time champion.
The PSG striker has been at the top of world football for several years now, and although his career at club level is not going as well as everyone expected, with France he is already world and Nations League champion. France has one of the most talented teams in Europe, and they arrive as favorites in Germany led by Kylian.
The Englishman made himself known to the world of football with Borussia Dortmund, but since he signed for Real Madrid he has been at a superlative level. He leads a midfield in England within the reach of very few teams and is facing his first clear opportunity to win a trophy at the national team level. If the duo with Kane works, let the defenses prepare for an unstoppable attack.
Courtois, despite being injured and not having played the last few games with his national team, is one of two key pieces in the Belgian team. Before the knee injury he was probably the best goalkeeper in the world, and he arrives fully recovered for the Euro Cup in Belgium and wins everything to get into the fight for the title.
The Atlético de Madrid player has shown that he is indispensable for Deschamps, Simeone and practically any team in the world. At Atlético he may shine a little less because they propose a more closed and direct game, but in a French team full of stars he shows that he is one of the best footballers in the world. With Tchouameni covering the backs of the midfield, Griezmann has complete freedom to lead the French attack towards the European Championship.
The Spanish team has found itself in a compromise after having to replace the mark of Sergio Busquets, but in a matter of 5 games Rodri has taken over the Spanish midfield. The MVP of the 2023 Champions League final and Manchester City’s helm of the treble will be the main person responsible for Spain’s successes in the upcoming competitions, starting with Euro 2024.
Although the German national team has lost weight in world football since the 2014 World Cup, we are once again seeing promising young players joining the national team and it once again excites German fans. Musiala is not only the promise with the greatest projection right now in Germany, but he is one of the best promises worldwide. Furthermore, putting Musiala together with Gundogan, Kimmich, Sané, Wirtz and company means danger for the rest of the teams.
Injuries have kept him off the field almost since the end of last season, but it is indisputable that he remains one of the best midfielders of the moment. His loss is clearly noticeable in FC Barcelona’s performance, and although Spain has been able to qualify for the European Championship without him, he is a key element of the Spanish game. Together with Rodri they could form a very important duo for Luis de la Fuente’s plans.
Kevin De Bruyne is one of the main culprits for Manchester City and Erling Haaland’s records last season. The Belgian has a talent and a vision on the field of play that very few have had in the history of football, and although he is injured right now, his presence with Belgium at Euro 2024 is more than assured. Along with Courtois, the result of his selection next summer falls on his shoulders.
#Big #stars #Euro