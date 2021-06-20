He played the game of his life last night. As in the Netherlands there has been a hype around Denzel Dumfries, so it is in Germany with Robin Gosens, who was born just 500 meters from the Dutch border. He gave three assists and also headed in a ball. Since 2008, no one at Die Mannschaft had been involved in four or more goals in one game.

Gosens was able to get his motivation from a special incident. Last season, the winger, who was also under contract with Vitesse, Dordrecht and Heracles, took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus with Atalanta. Afterwards, the German stormed over to his idol in the hope that he could get his shirt. “I didn’t even go out to the public to celebrate. I asked him: Cristiano, do you want to exchange shirt with me? He didn’t even look at me and just said no. I was all red and ashamed.”

Finally, the incident also became known in the locker room of the Italian team. Under the leadership of Hans Hateboer, Gosens received a shirt from Ronaldo as a joke. The following images prove a joke that made the German laugh heartily.