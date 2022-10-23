The Venezuelan singer-songwriter Big Soto, whose real name is Gustavo Rafael Guerrero, continues to release music to stay in the public eye. Now, the also rapper presents the result of the compilation of his compositions in an album called “Everything is mental”, a record production with which he shares all his thoughts with his fans. This album is available on digital music platforms.

“Everything is mental” is a compilation of Big Soto’s mental creations, everything that his mind has created and embodied in each of his compositions. Included in this promising album is “Climaxxx”a focus track which has as a guest the American singer Rafael Castillo Torres, better known in the music scene as The ghetto.

In this new proposal, Big Soto experiments with fresh ideas, where feelings prevail and are present in each of the topicsfrom the ego, love, lack of love and all those that characterize the human being.

Through the album “Todo es mental”, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter makes a journey through different rhythms, from Trap, R&B, Rap and Reggaeton, which has brought together great singers from the industry such as Danny Ocean, Mora, Aron Piper, Ryan Castro, Beele, Santa Fe Klan, Neto Peña, Ingratax, De la Ghetto and Pailita.

In accordance with Big Soto“Everything is mental” is created with the aim of connecting with the entire public, “because everything that comes out of the mind always creates a bond with those who listen to it”. It should be noted that the interpreter is determined to continue building with his music, a career that continues to consolidate him as one of the singers of the urban genre in Latin America.

Previously, Big Soto released the single “Chimbo”in a duet with his friend and compatriot Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes, who artistically calls himself Danny Ocean. It is a song about a love breakup, which refers to the moment where you drift, without knowing the future of your heart. In the audiovisual that accompanied this release, the singers performed a Parody of the media trial between American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.