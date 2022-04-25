The first episodes of Big Showthe program led by Enrico Papi on Channel 5. The viewers have passionate from time to time at all stories told.

The protagonists are often ordinary people who, unbeknownst to them, become stars for one night realizing so i their dreams. Among the Social audience, however, some doubts arise. In particular, some argue that surprises are actually organized in advance.

We mainly talk about a story for which the host orders the delivery of a pizza, which must be delivered by a girl. There protagonistunaware of what was about to happen, she is catapulted into the center of the studio where she finds herself before his star of the heart: Gigi D’Alessio.

The two sing together. The girl asks permission to be able to remove the mask and she is authorized by the conductor. Obviously everyone thought that by obligation the protagonist was at least due submit to a preventive buffer.

So here is the controversy on social media and everyone they begin to doubt the authenticity of surprises: “The fact that they allowed access to the studio to a girl whose mask was removed, despite the protocols, implies that she was tamponed during the day”.

“It is clear that she was aware of what she was going to do and that the program is organized”. It is one of many comments that you are beds up Twitter. But there are also those who give the benefit of the doubt and think that the girl has undergone a tampon with any excuse.

But other details don’t convince some users. The protagonists’ reaction does not seem realistic: “There is a feeling that whoever receives the surprise is not at all surprised by the surprise”, someone comments. However, most continue to appreciate the dynamics of the show and the innate sympathy of the conductor Enrico Papi.