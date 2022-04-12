In the Enrico Papi show, the protagonist of the story is Pamela. A life after the coma

The new program conducted by Enrico Papi on Canale 5 proved to be a real success: The Big Show. A moment of strong emotion was the one dedicated to the host Pamelawhich a without his knowledge is called on stage to interpret the song ‘Come home’ of the Maneskins in front of the packed crowd of the theater.

Among the audience there is the mother, who tells the story of Pamela before she enters the theater. The woman reveals that in the past of the girl hides much suffering: “One day we get the phone call we never wanted to receive. They tell us that Pamela fell, that she was in an ambulance and that we had to rush to the hospital because she was in a coma “.

But the story does not end there and finally adds: “We were told that it would never be as it once was and that the damage from the accident was irreversible. They told us that she probably would never make it. Instead, today Pamela is perfect ”.

The girl today enjoys finally of excellent health and he still has a great desire to sing and a great desire to make his dream come true. On stage she performs a special song that helped her through the difficult journey of her life.

And on the notes of Torna a casa dei Maneskin, Pamela begins her performance and, while she sings, they arrive on stage all the people closest to you: the physiotherapists, her family, her boyfriend.

All of the Big Show are around her holding signs with dedications of love. The girl is visibly excited, amazed and incredulous about what she is going through.

The performance is accompanied by a trembling voice and a lump in my throat. At the end of the song, Pamela thanks everyone: finally, after so many years of suffering, she was able to crown her lifelong dream for one night.