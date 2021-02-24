All Elite Wrestling was born in 2019 and since its inception it has not ceased to amaze. The last time he has done it was this Wednesday, when through his social networks he announced the signing of Big Show. The fighter, 49, He has signed a long-term contract with AEW with which he will combine his work as a fighter with that of a commentator. From now on he will use his real name, Paul Wight.

The South Carolina wrestler had said on the ‘Stone Cold’ podcast Steve Austin that in 2018 he renewed for three years with WWE, so it was known that in 2021 that contract would expire. Despite this, the movement surprises as Big Show is one of the most recognizable faces of WWE and had great involvement in the social work of the company. In fact, in 2020 the company, in association with Netflix, launched its own comedy series in which Wight played himself.

Wight had had little ring activity in 2020. He faced Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania and fought Randy Orton in July. Since then he had not done it, something usual since in recent years he was quite impaired by his hip problems. Now, we will have to see the continuity with which it is on the AEW quadrilateral. Big Show joins a long list of ex-WWEs in his new company, names like Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) or the recently deceased Brodie Lee (Luke Harper).

“It has been amazing to see what AEW has built in a couple of years. AEW Dark is an amazing platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming fighters, but I also love that the talent in AEW can develop their personality and show themselves in new ways in Dark. It is not an exaggeration when they say that AEW has no limits“, said the fighter in a statement. In the same, in which the company calls its show tonight to learn more details, Tony Khan, executive director of AEW, pointed out that”Paul Wight is one of the most recognized and impressive athletes in the world. “” He wanted to come because he believes that we are the best promotion of wrestling and we believe he has a lot to offer us both in the ring and outside of it as a commentator, host and ambassador. “