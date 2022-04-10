The third season of The Big show has begun, hosted by Enrico Papi with the collaboration of spark. Guests special of the evening are Gigi D’Alessio and Alex Britti, invited to create surprises for the protagonists of the new stories.

The conductor approaches two women present between the public in the hall: Manuela And Anna Maria. Papi broadcasts a photo of a club that women usually go to. The protagonists of the story I’m oblivious of everything what is about to happen.

The host tells them that, thanks to some hidden camerashave been resumed while they sang the songs of Gigi D’Alessio during the evening karaoke. The sung song was ‘Mon amour’: “Manuela and Anna Maria? I know you love to sing .. I want to show you something … Do you recognize this place? Do you also like to sing songs by Gigi D’Alessio? “.

So it goes broadcast the clip in which the two ladies are seen singing. Manuela confesses: “Yes, after 2, 3 beers!”. It appears as if by magic on the stage along with his piano Gigi D’Alessiopresented by Enrico Papi like this: “Tonight Gigi at Big show!”.

Everything was prepared to put in place a duet between the singer present on stage and the clip recorded without their knowledge. The Neapolitan singer: “I miss the most important duets … I heard after 3 beers, they start singing it … I do a featuring with them, I’m their guest”.

Gigi D’Alessio thus intones his Mon amour, the audience welcomes him with a thunderous applause and brings the time with his hands, then the voice stops and leaves room for the fragment engraved by the two ladies who finish the melody. “Never had a duet like this, I would take them immediately to Sanremo … to sell the flowers, however, with the 3 beers”, D’Alessio’s joke, which unleashes the audience’s thunderous laughter.