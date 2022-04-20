The second episode of Big Show hosted by Enrico Papi broadcast on Canale 5, it was the stage of a betrayal discovered live. New and new surprises guests frame a successful evening. Alongside the conductor we will find Zeudi Di Palma, as co-host of Papi.

Miss Italy plays its role to perfection and gives the public enchanting cuts created by the choreographer Luca Tomassini. We cannot forget the special correspondent, a role masterfully played by Cristina Of oatsfamous for her interpretations of cartoon songs.

There comic shoulder of the tenant e Spark the comedian who also accompanies him in the exterior. The performances aim at the surprise effect and in these cases the audience in the room can become the protagonist of the story in an instant and without their knowledge.

The success of the surprises occurs thanks to the collaboration of relatives and friends. Often the chosen person has a dream to come true, perhaps in the presence of their favorite Big. Sparticular story that we are going to tell you see Emanuele Lori in a embarrassing situation.

Enrico Papi does it hand over the phone from boyfriend and send WhatsApp to all contacts a message from the boy, who asked who would like to meet him. Everything seems to flow smoothly, until the name of Giulio Padel appears.

One begins exchange of somewhat spicy messages and, at the moment of the call, a woman’s voice clearly answers on the other end of the phone. Lory, his girlfriend reacts immediately to that discovery. Faced with betrayal, he can’t hold back his disappointment.

Giulia Salemi arrives on the stage of the Big Show, also involved in the joke. They reveal to the woman who she was victim of a staging. The protagonist did not seem enthusiastic at all, it was different for Enrico Papi who indulged in thunderous laughter.