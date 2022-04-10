Cristina D’Avena surprises Mr. Marco and is ‘forgotten’ on the crane on the second floor

In the first episode of the new program of Enrico Papibroadcast on Canale 5, The Big Showas a special guest there is the queen of cartoons: Cristina D’Avena.

The iconic voice has been invited to organize a surprise and rework the song ‘Cat’s Eyes’ in a version adapted to the needs of Carolinathe protagonist from this new story. The lady wants to communicate to her partner some things she doesn’t like and she does it with the help of Cristina D’Avena.

The latter, singing one romantic serenade on the balcony, explains to Carolina’s companion, Marco, that the woman doesn’t like some points concerning him at all. The lady has always omitted her little tolerance for football and Juventus, moreover she does not love the mountains and the search for fossils which is instead one of Marco’s greatest passions and, final news, a little dog is coming that does not like it at all to man.

“Only for love I gave you Juventus slippers, but next times you will watch the game alone”. Cristina D’Avena sings and the man, attends the surprise directly from his balconyto the second floor of his house.

The singer was pulled up by the basket of a crane, to arrive in front of Marco’s balcony and, after having sung the revisited song of the cartoon ‘Cat’s eyes’, is forgotten and left pending in the basket on the second floor. “Help! Let me get out, my dress is stuck, ”the singer begs.

Enrico Papi amused by the situation he asks her to wait another half hour there. You have to be patient because the technicians have left. “The technician is gone!” Shouts Cristina D’Avena, in a panic.

The conductor continues with the show and after an hour asks the authors: “You pulled Cristina D’Avena down, she gets angry and doesn’t talk to me anymore. We need you for the next episode “. Another masterfully successful surprise.