Before he left the White House, the former US President Donald Trump left his successor Joe Biden with a “very benevolent” letter. Since the Republican’s lines are “private,” he’ll be in public do not talk about the contents of the letterbefore speaking to Trump himself, Biden told journalists in Washington on Wednesday (local time).

In the US it is traditionthat the outgoing presidents unite their successors handwritten letter left. Until Biden’s inauguration, it was considered uncertain whether Trump would also comply with this practice. As the first US head of state in more than 150 years, Trump had already broken with an important tradition and not attended the swearing-in ceremony of his successor. (AFP)