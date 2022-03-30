It was the most talked about initiative of March in the token fan community and its impact continues to be felt. But first it’s better to start with the preamble: last week 26 Atlético Madrid fans were lucky enough to play a match at the Wanda Metropolitano with a club legend, Diego Forlan.

Sharing the football field (and what a field) with a former world-famous footballer was an incredible luck for the winning supporters of the competition, but the experience was enriched with another piece: the participants were in fact honored with an NFT exclusive each, in order to have an extra memory of the day in Madrid. Double envy, therefore, on the part of those who were not drawn for the friendly match in the Spanish capital.