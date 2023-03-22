How is the woman affected by a thrombosis in the leg?

Fear for the Colombian singer Shakirafor the mother rushed to hospital due to one leg thrombosis which required the timely intervention of the rescuers. Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado is hospitalized in Barcelona, ​​due to symptoms of the pathology that affects the veins, especially in the lower limbs, when blood circulation suddenly stops.

So scared for Shakira’s family, but luckily everything worked out for the best. The Colombian singer is very close to her parents. And especially to her mother.

We hope that he will be able to return home to his family soon. The worst is over, thankfully. Deep vein thrombosis is not a disease that should not be underestimated. A clot could leave its place of origin and, in fact, reach the brain, causing greater damage.