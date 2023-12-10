Vladimir Putin has just announced the victory of the Russian economy over the “sanctions attack launched by the West”, and expressed hope that real growth will exceed the 3.2% per year promised by the State Statistics Committee. The announcement of the Russian leader's re-nomination for a fifth six-year term in the Kremlin last week kicked off a series of triumphalist initiatives. Moscow's army is launching a counterattack in Donbass, with the clear aim of announcing the “conquest” of some Ukrainian city now razed to the ground in time for December 14th, when the president will return to answer questions from the Russians live television, after two years of silence.

The Kremlin leader appears at the “Russia” exhibition to boast of successes and show the prospects of the future, and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday announced nothing less than «the end of 500 years of world domination by the West» , while Russia, thanks to the war in Ukraine, has become “stronger, just as it did by defeating Hitler and Napoleon”. A rhetoric that shifts Russia from the colonizers to the victims of Western colonization, according to the Kremlin's new line which aims to lead a new coalition of the “global South”.

In this display of neo-imperial security, with which Putin's propaganda is heading into the spring election campaign, among the myriad of end-of-year statistical data, however, some news such as that reported by the Russian newspaper is hidden Izvestia, which is based on a report from the Russian Revenue Agency: revenues of large Russian companies in the first six months of 2023 were reduced by almost half, from 694 to 342 trillion rubles. At the same time, the Russian Central Bank notes the reduction in revenues of the largest Russian exporters by 41%.

Izvestia has explored the situation with company-by-company data in the first nine months of the year: the methane giant Gazprom collapsed by 36%, the state oil major Rosneft was satisfied with minus 8%, Lukoil by 12%, the electricity company Inter RAO of 43%, the fertilizer giant Akron is at minus 34%. Izvestia is a newspaper aligned with the regime, and the experts who were questioned on the phenomenon use rounded explanations such as “international economic situation”, “reduction in energy prices”, “interruption of logistics chains”, “restructuring of production processes” and “reduction of purchasing power”.

All these explanations can be summarized with one word, war, and the only one to admit it is the RusAl aluminum consortium, which justifies its minus 16.9% with international sanctions, and the new duties introduced by the Kremlin, to define the situation of the sector as “serious”. An admission that goes almost unnoticed amid the trumpeting headlines about Putin, who claims emancipation from dependence on hydrocarbons: “We have stopped being a petrol pump country”, he exclaimed, announcing dizzying growth rates in industry and a reduction of unemployment to a historic low, 2.9%.

In reality, argues the opposition economist Sergey Aleksashenko, Russian revenues continue to be financed for a third by oil and gas exports, and if their share in the formation of wealth has been reduced it is the result of sanctions, rather than of industrial development. The fleet of phantom oil tankers that sold record quantities of crude oil especially to China and India (hence the collapse of Gazprom's revenue, linked much more to the gas pipelines of European consumers) filled Putin's coffers, bypassing the sanctions. And this money was invested in the war.

According to analysts' estimates collected by the independent newspaper Meduza, Russian military spending has reached a record 4% of GDP, and in 2024 it will rise to 6%. Adding up the expenses for security, and those linked to the war in a less direct way – from investments in construction in the occupied Ukrainian territories to the payment of compensation to the families of killed soldiers – we arrive at almost 40% of public spending. It was the invasion of Ukraine that revived the fortunes of obsolete heavy industries, reinvigorated by state orders, and it is the war that pushed unemployment down and wages up: 85% of Russian companies suffer from a severe shortage of personal.

At least one and a half million Russians have disappeared from the job market – those who have been called to the front, those who have fled abroad – and another record figure is negative: -4.1% in productivity, due to the emigration of more qualified executives. Those who remain see their wages increase, but prices also increase: inflation is at 7.5, almost double the target of 4% set by the Central Bank, which has increased rates again to combat it.

The dollar is once again close to 100 rubles, and another piece of data shows how little the Russians trust the government's optimism: in November, the population spent 160 billion rubles to buy dollars and euros in cash, a record sum equal only to that of February 2022. According to the Central Bank, Russians currently have almost 100 billion dollars in cash: despite the war against the West, they prefer to keep their savings in European and American currencies.