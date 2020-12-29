Tata Gravitas Launch Date: Tata Motors, the country’s largest automaker, is preparing to launch its new SUV Gravitas in the domestic market. Recently, this SUV was spotted during testing. Now the news is coming that the company can present this SUV to the country next month. This SUV was introduced at the past Auto Expo.

According to the report published in TOI, the new Gravitas may be introduced on 26 January. Although it was to be launched in advance, the company pushed forward its plan due to the Korana epidemic. Actually, it is the 7 seater version of Tata Harrier, which is being launched as Gravitas. The Gravitas is a luxury flagship model offered by the company, built on the D8 platform of Land Rover. It is based on OMEGARC architecture.

Also read: Tata HBX: A new micro SUV is coming! This special features and price will be available

In this, the company has used dual exhaust (silencer) which gives it a sporty look. However, from the front it is very similar to the Tata Harrier. It is believed that the company will use better features and technology in its interior, which has been taken from its donor model Harrier.

You will get this engine: In the new Tata Gravitas, the company will offer features such as an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Oak Brown dual tone dashboard, JBL speakers, 7-inch instrument cluster, panaromic sunroof. As far as the engine is concerned, in the Gravitas, the company will use a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 168 bhp power and 350 Nm of torque. It will come with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearbox.

Also read: Actress Nora Fatehi buys new BMW 5 Series luxury car, price is so

What will be the price: Although it is difficult to say anything about its price before the launch, but experts believe that the company can market it at a price of Rs 13 lakh. After coming to the market, this SUV will directly compete with MG Hector and Jeep Compass. Now it will be interesting to see how much the company decides its price.