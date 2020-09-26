While the Bharatiya Janata Party made a major reshuffle in the organization before the Bihar elections, where some faces were shown the way out, some have been given important responsibility. Changing several important positions, including the party’s National Vice President post, National General Secretary, National General Secretary (Organization) and National Co-Organization General Secretary, National Spokesperson, has also given some new faces a chance.

BJP has Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Radha Mohan Singh, Baijayant Jai Panda, Raghubar Das, Mukul Roy, Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi, Bharti Ben Shial, DK Arun. MB Chauba AO, Abdullah Kutty has been appointed as National Vice President.

However, in this new team of BJP, Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao and Anil Jain have been removed from the post of general secretaries. Whereas, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D. Purandeshwari, CT Ravi and Tarun Chugh were elected as new general secretaries. Along with this, Saroj Pandey has also been removed from the post of General Secretary.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces the names of the party’s National Office bearers Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President pic.twitter.com/BHek1pXSGm – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

With this, Sanjay Mayukh, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Shahnawaz Hussain and Gurprakash have been made spokespersons of the Bihar BJP ahead of the Bihar elections.