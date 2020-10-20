Highlights: On the suggestion of the Election Commission, the government increased the maximum spending limit in elections

The government has increased the maximum expenditure limit for Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates by 10 percent. The government has taken this decision on the suggestion of the Election Commission as they may face trouble in campaigning due to the guidelines issued due to Kovid-19. This will help the candidates in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in one of the Lok Sabha and 59 assembly seats. A month ago, the Election Commission suggested raising the spending limit of the candidates by 10 per cent in view of Kovid-19.

According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry on Monday night, the candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections can now spend a maximum of Rs 77 lakh. Earlier this limit was 70 lakh rupees. At the same time, in the assembly elections, the candidate can now spend Rs 30.8 lakh instead of Rs 28 lakh. The maximum limit for candidates to spend for publicity is different in every state.

“The maximum expenditure limit has been increased for some reason,” said a senior Election Commission official. But there is no need to mention the reason in the notification. ”The maximum spending limit was last raised in 2014 before the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections to be held in Bihar

Voting for the assembly elections in Bihar is to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Most by-elections will be held on November 3. The bypoll is on November 7 on the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and some assembly seats in Manipur.