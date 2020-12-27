The Union Transport Ministry on Sunday extended the validity date of motor vehicle related documents to 31 March 2021. Keeping in mind the Corona crisis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to extend the validity of documents such as Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC) and Pollution Certificate by 31 March.

Before this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued an advisory on 30 March 2020, 9 June 2020 and 24 August 2020, extending the validity of the documents of vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. The ministry has today issued a directory in this regard to the states and union territories.

Also read: India’s best selling electric car is coming! 500Km will run on single charge, booking will start next month

Till now all the documents related to motor vehicles were valid till 31 December 2020 as per the order of the Central Government. The new advisory states that, keeping in mind the prevention of existing corona virus infection, the documents related to motor vehicles are valid till March 31. This order will include all the documents whose validity will expire on 1 February 2020 or 31 March 2021.

MoRTH stated in this advisory that, “Enforcement officers are advised to keep such documents valid till March 31, 2021. This will help citizens to avail transport related services keeping in mind the social distancing. ” All states and union territories have been requested to implement the advisory given in this letter.