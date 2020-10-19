Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has completed 4 thousand runs in the tournament for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. This is a double success for MS Dhoni in this match as he has completed the 200th match in his IPL career as soon as he landed in this match. Dhoni became the first cricketer to achieve this position. Dhoni has scored more than 4,500 runs in the All-Over IPL but out of these 574 runs he played while playing with the team of Rising Pune Supergiants.

Dhoni has captained a record 184 matches in the IPL. In the previous 183 matches, they have won 107 matches and lost 75, while one has not yielded any result. In terms of captaincy, Gautam Gambhir is second with 129 matches, Virat Kohli is third with 119 matches, Rohit is fourth with 113 matches and Adam Gilchrist is fifth with 74 matches. Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 this year.

Dhoni has been captaining CSK since the IPL started in 2008. He represented Rising Pune Supergents when the franchise was suspended for two years. Earlier this month, he broke Suresh Raina’s (194 matches) record for most IPL matches. The former Indian player, who won two World Cups in 199 matches of IPL, has scored 4,568 runs with the help of 23 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 runs. During this time his strikerate has been 137.7. He is third in the tournament with 215 sixes after Chris Gayle (333 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231).

