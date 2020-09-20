With the largest demonstration since the 2014 coup, Thailand’s youth are challenging the reactionary elite and demanding reform of the monarchy.

BERLIN taz | Day two of the mass protest in Bangkok started early: Leading minds The student protest movement had already promised a surprise the evening before, and on Sunday the time had come: They had a plaque walled into the floor of the “Sanam Luang” (Royal Grounds). The inscription read: “Dawn, September 20, 2020”, surrounded by words that translate as something like: “The people should know that this land belongs to the people, not the king.”

The new “people’s badge” serves as a replacement for the one that was once embedded in the asphalt of the “Royal Plaza” a few kilometers away, but mysteriously “disappeared” in April 2017.

This plaque commemorated the peaceful revolution of 1932, as a result of which the absolute monarchy was abolished and the constitutional one proclaimed. Such a symbolic act would be perfectly legitimate in democratically governed countries with a constitutional monarchy worthy of the name.

In Thailand, however, this amounts to an affront. Furthermore, the initiators stated that they had handed over a petition to a representative of the royal bodyguard in which they again demanded that Thailand’s monarchy must be fundamentally reformed.

A weekend of protest

This ends a weekend of protest against the regime under ex-junta chief Prayut Chan-ocha, who, as the army chief at the time, led the coup against the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra in May 2014.

According to the police the night before 20,000 people attended the rally on the Sanam Luang. The organizers themselves as well as some Thai media put the number far higher.

Nice six weeks ago In the so-called Thammasat Manifesto, the students agreed to fundamentally reform the monarchy King Maha Vajiralongkorn pronounced. As is well known, he prefers to reside luxuriously in Bavaria instead of taking care of the interests of his people in Bangkok.

The king should no longer be allowed to approve coups

In the declaration of August 10, the younger generation demanded, among other things, that it must be possible to investigate the monarch’s wrongdoing. Also, a head of state is no longer allowed to approve military coups, as has happened regularly since 1932.

“We are not against the monarchy as an institution,” an activist emphasized on Saturday. “But we are against those unteachable people who take the side of the monarchy in order to gain political benefit.”

This is aimed at the army, which justifies coups with the “protection” of the royal family, but as a self-appointed “guardian of the monarchy” really only wants to consolidate its own power. In particular, the protesters reiterated their call for a constitution that guarantees equal rights for all and does not serve to secure the power of a small elite.

“Red shirts” as the breeding ground for the Thammasat Manifesto

In its condensed form, the Thammasat Manifesto is unprecedented. Years ago, the so-called “red shirts” prepared a breeding ground for this, some of which also took part in the current protests. They are largely supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown by the military on September 19, 2006.

The “red shirts” had challenged the status quo of “nation, religion, king” in a similar way, but had to pay bitterly for much less explosive demands bloodied by the army.