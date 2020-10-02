A massive protest took place here on Friday evening against the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras and the Uttar Pradesh government’s attitude towards it. Leaders of political parties, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, civil society activists, students and women gathered in large numbers at Jantar Mantar. Protesters wearing masks and shouting slogans against the UP administration demanded justice for the victim and the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Seeking the resignation of Adityanath, he alleged that he was protecting the accused. The demonstration was initially to be held at India Gate, but it was done at Jantar Mantar as prohibitory orders were implemented in the Rajpath area. Many leaders of other political parties including Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties also participated in the demonstration.

Most of them said that they are angry about the manner in which the UP Police cremated the dead body of the victim overnight. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attended a separate prayer meeting for the 19-year-old Dalit girl. He said that every woman needs to raise her voice and demand justice from the government for the daughters of Hathras. He said that the Congress party will continue to pressurize the Adityanath government till justice is found in the matter.

Significantly, Priyanka along with her brother Rahul Gandhi went out on Thursday to meet the victim’s family. But the two leaders were taken into custody by the police in Greater Noida. The victim was allegedly gang-raped in her village in Hathras district on September 14, about a fortnight ago by four upper caste men, all four of whom have been arrested. The victim died at Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday morning. After this he was cremated by the Hathras Police overnight.

Family members allege that the body was not allowed to be brought home and cremated early on Wednesday. However, local police officials said the cremation was done with the family’s consent. Priyanka also criticized the Hathras administration for cremating the victim after sunset.

Congress General Secretary said, “It is not our country’s tradition that his family could not fire his funeral pyre.” He said this at a prayer meeting held at the ancient Lord Valmiki temple on Panchkuian Road in central Delhi. Later in the evening, civil society activists, students, women and leaders of political parties gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said, what is happening in Uttar Pradesh is Gundaraj. Police have surrounded the village, opposition leaders and media personnel are not allowed to enter there. He (police-administration) has taken mobile phones of the family members of the victim. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury also attended the protest.

In view of the protests, the entry and exit doors of some Delhi Metro stations were closed on Friday. Metro officials said, the entry and exit of Janpath (metro station) remained closed. Trains will also not stop at this station. The exit gates of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro stations also remained closed. All three stations are in the vicinity of the venue in central Delhi.

Addressing the protesters, Kejriwal said that there should be no politics on this issue and the accused should get the harshest punishment. He said, the whole country wants the accused to get the harshest punishment. Some people feel that efforts are being made to save the accused. This should not happen … The family needs help and sympathy. The family should not be endangered.

Swara said that people from different strata have gathered at Jantar Mantar, which shows how angry people are. He said, “The time has come for us to start the fight against the rape epidemic … and today we stand here and we have to win.” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the Hathras incident has destroyed something called “rule of law”.

He said, “It is not just a matter of whether an incident of rape has occurred or he has died.” Rather, political patronage was given from the beginning … Uttar Pradesh administration was busy in ensuring that this news could not get out. Yadav alleged that the family was not allowed to perform the funeral of the victim’s body in a dignified manner, even though the perpetrators are also entitled to it. He said, “The UP government has no basis to stay any longer.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Politburo member Brinda Karat and CPI leader D Raja and other leaders of the Left parties were present at the protest venue. He questioned the silence of the central government on the issue. Yechury said, “The silence of the central government and the BJP leadership on such a heinous crime and then the Uttar Pradesh government’s response would say a lot about the ruling party (BJP) dictator and undemocratic face, tricks, character and contemplation.” is.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has no right to remain in power. Karat said that chaos exists as an ethnic code in Uttar Pradesh. The Bhim Army chief Azad demanded that the case be heard in a fast track court on a daily basis.

He said, the culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others fear before committing such heinous crime. We will go to Hathras and till this subject comes to Delhi, there is no scope of getting justice. He also condemned the manner in which the body of the victim was cremated against the wishes of the family.

Nearly a fortnight after the gang rape, the 19-year-old victim died on Tuesday morning at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. He was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim’s family members allege that the local police forced them to cremate them overnight.

Meanwhile, the UP government suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer and four other policemen based on the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident. On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that his government is committed to protecting women.