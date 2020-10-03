British scientists have found that professional athletes need to train their glutes more often, since the larger their volume, the better their athletic performance.

About it writes Daily Mail with reference to research published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

The experts found that the top sprinters had some muscles much larger compared to the poorer sprinters. Scientists decided to study this issue in more detail, as previous research showed that the growth of the gluteus maximus was a key factor in the development of early running ability in humans.

Rob Miller, a Loughborough University graduate student and strength training coach, and Professor Jonathan Volland, an expert in neuromuscular activity, used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure the size of 23 lower body muscles in 42 men. Among them were five “elite” sprinters, 26 with good results and 11 untrained men.

Among the first and second groups of runners, there was a variability in the results at a distance of 100 meters. The researchers found that the elite sprinters had 45% more glutes than the second group.

Professor Folland said: “This is amazing because sprint is thought to be influenced by many factors — technique, psychology, nutrition, anatomy of other structures — so finding one muscle that seems so important on its own, explaining almost half of the success, is amazing. It looks like muscle size is more important to running faster than we thought. The logical conclusion is that with a larger gluteus maximus, the runner will be able to generate more energy and therefore more sprint speed. Thus, increasing the size of the gluteus maximus in particular, as well as other hip extensors, is expected to improve outcomes.“.

The researchers say the study could revolutionize the fitness and performance of athletes. The team now also wants to know about this feature among women sprinters.

